Tournoi ITF de Monastir : Inès Ibbou s’incline en finale

Second! Not the result i expected but good 2 reach the final despite a difficult time with #covid, small injuries, etc... Congrats 2 Linda for her solid game & thk u for ur support, will never back down

“Even when i was close to defeat, i rose to my feet” #Itf #Wta #Tennis4All pic.twitter.com/UbRBmMQnsO

— Ines Ibbou (@InesIbbou) February 14, 2021